2026 WCQ Preview: South Africa vs Nigeria Headlines Matchday 8 Clashes

South Africa Vs Nigeria beckons and The Super Eagles are set for a make or mar clash against the Bafana Bafana in the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifier on Tuesday, September 9 2025.

The Eagles are on the cusp of missing out of the World Cup in two successive editions and now looking to seal a win at the Free State Stadium [Toyota Stadium], Bloemfontein, to keep their qualification hopes on track, but South Africa vs Nigeria is always a tricky game.

South Africa vs Nigeria: Teams Form And Recent Performances

South Africa Vs Nigeria: Having played seven games so far, South Africa have taken the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifying series by storm recording five victories, one draw and a loss to amass 16 points which put them five points clear of second-placed Benin Republic in Group C.

The one-time AFCON champions won their last match 3-0 against the Crocodiles of Lesotho which puts them in a commanding position to book a place in the Mundial which is going to be their fourth time ever.

Nigeria on the other hand, are presently placed third after seven matches. Eric Chelle’s side so far have 10 points following two wins and four draws and a loss.

The three-time African champions put their qualifying campaign back on track after defeating the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo courtesy of Tolu Arokodare’s second half strike.

South Africa vs Nigeria: Head-To-Head Statistics

South Africa and Nigeria have met on 15 occasions with the Super Eagles holding the advantage with eight victories to the Bafana Bafana’s 2, while five matches between them have ended in draws.

The two teams last met on matchday three of the qualifiers at the Nest of Champions which ended one goal apiece. Fisayo Dele Bashiru’s strike early in the second half cancelled out Themba Zwane’s goal for the Hugo Broos’ side.

Key Players Analysis

South Africa

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder, Theboho Mokoena has been a standout performer for the Bafana Bafana in the world cup qualifiers. The 28-year-old’s knack for winning duels, long range shooting and his ability to connect defence and attack has been evident for South Africa as they currently top the group’s goalscoring chart with 17 goals whilst keeping four clean sheets.

Nigeria

Following the absence of Victor Osimhen, who has been the Super Eagles’ talisman, Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman is set to take up the mantle against South Africa.

Lookman is known for his direct, pacey runs at the opposition defence, causing problems with his quick feet and close control.

The 27-year-old is the current African Player of the Year following his exploits for both club and country.

South Africa vs Nigeria Team News

South Africa

The Bafana Bafana are with a clean bill of health as they are set to enter the game with confidence off the back of a 3-0 victory over Lesotho.

Nigeria

Osimhen has been ruled out of the clash against South Africa following his forced substitution in the first half against Rwanda and is expected to make the trip back to his club, Galatasaray, in Turkey.

Arokodare is set to take Osimhen’s place in the starting line-up after his impressive display against the Amavubi which was capped off with a goal.

South Africa vs Nigeria: Probable Line-ups

South Africa (4-2-3-1):

Williams; Mobbie, Moloisane, Mbokazi, Modiba; Mokoena, Mbata; Nkota, Mbule, Appollis; Foster

Nigeria (4-3-3):

Nwabali; Aina, Bassey, Fredrick, Onyemaechi; Ndidi (C), Onyeka, Iwobi; Simon, Lookman, Arokodare

By Habeeb Kuranga



