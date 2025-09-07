Forster: South Africa Not Under Pressure To Beat Super Eagles

Lyle Forster has said Bafana Bafana are not under any pressure as they head to the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

Bafana Bafana will head into the game in buoyant mood following last Friday’s 3-0 victory over the Crocodiles of Lesotho.

Nigeria on the other hand revived their qualification hopes with a nervy 1-0 victory over Rwanda at home on Saturday.

Bafana In Confident Mood

Foster claimed they can approach the game with calmness after their recent victory.

“I don’t necessarily think there’s pressure on us. I think at the moment we are where we are in the group and that’s a positive,” Foster was quoted by safa.net.

“I think pressure is on the guys who are trying to get to us, but that doesn’t mean we should take our foot off the gas or take our foot off the pedal.”

Foster Calls For Winning Mentality

The Burnley striker stated that it is important for Hugo Broos’ side to go into the game with a winning mentality.

“I think that we should just have the same mentality still and keep steady, keep playing game by game, staying humble and just like I said, taking the game as it comes. I don’t necessarily think there’s pressure,” Foster added.

By Adeboye Amosu



