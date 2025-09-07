2026 WCQ: Arokodare, Dessers Will Break South Africa's Heart In Bloemfontein --Nsofor

Former Nigerian international Obinna Nsofor has backed the Super Eagles duo of Tolu Arokodare and Cyriel Dessers to break the heart of South Africans in Tuesday’s 2026 World Cup qualifier in Bloemfontein.



Recall that Bafana Bafana are top of group C on 16 points, while Nigeria sits third on 10 points after overcoming Rwanda 1-0 on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.



Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s clash, Nsofor, who noted that the team will miss the presence of Victor Osimhen, told Footy-Africa that Arokodare and Desser’s firepowers will consume South Africa.

“It is a shame Osimhen will not be available for the South Africa and Nigeria game because he is Nigeria’s best player and would have been a huge weapon for the Super Eagles.



“He is a player who has proven to be a team player, and in big games like this, his presence alone could intimidate opponents.



“However, I believe that we have talented players in the team like Tolu (Arokodare) and Dessers that can make an impact to help the team win the match in South Africa.”



