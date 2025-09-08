2026 WCQ: Osimhen’s Absence Won’t Affect Super Eagles — Bafana Coach Broos

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos believed the Super Eagles won’t miss Victor Osimhen in Tuesday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup encounter, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen sustained an injury in Super Eagles’ home win over the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo last Saturday.

The Galatasaray hitman was replaced in the 35th minute by Cyriel Dessers following a strong challenge by Claude Niyomugabo.

It was confirmed on Sunday that the 26-year-old suffered a bruised chin, and has travelled to Turkey for further treatment on the injury.

Broos claimed Osimhen’s absence won’t be an advantage for his team.

“We also have injuries and I think Osimhen is a very good striker,” said Broos during the pre-match press conference at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

“But I think the coach has lots of options to replace him.”

By Adeboye Amosu



