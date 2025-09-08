Brighton Coach Talks Up Nnadozie Impressive Debut

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Dario Vidosic has showered encomium on Chiamaka Nnadozie after the goalkeeper impressed on her debut for the club, reports Completesports.com.

Nnadozie moved to the AMEX Stadium in July after severing ties with French D’Arkema outfit Paris FC.

The Super Falcons shot stopper starred in the Seagulls 0-0 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday.

Nnadozie was voted Player of the Match after the game.

Vidosic praised the 24-year-old for her excellent performance in the thrilling contest.

“Chia didn’t have to make any massive saves, but she commanded her area well and the players in front of her protected her very well,” he told the club’s official website.

“Overall I think we would’ve liked to have controlled the game a lot more but in that first half I thought we had opportunities.

“We were maybe a bit too safe at times but once we settled it down we looked a lot better in possession, kept it for longer periods and then it was again just maybe down to decision making. There was a lot to learn but also a lot of good things.”

By Adeboye Amosu



