2026 WCQ: Chukwueze, Nwabali Upbeat Super Eagles Will Beat Bafana In Blomfeinteim

Super Eagles stars Samuel Chukwueze, and Stanley Nwabali have expressed optimism ahead of the team’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, reports Completesports.com.

The three-time African champions will be up against Hugo Broos’ men in a matchday eight encounter at the Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein on Tuesday night.

The Super Eagles revived their qualification hopes with a hard-earned 1-0 win over Rwanda’s Amavubi in Uyo on Saturday.

South Africa top the Group D standings with 16 points from seven games, and are expected to be a tough nut to crack for the Super Eagles.

Read Also:2026 WCQ: Bafana Bafana Ready For ‘Quality Opposition’ Super Eagles– Appollis

Chukwueze, and Nwabali are however upbeat on the Super Eagles chances heading into the contest.

Chukwueze In Buoyant Mood

“South Africa is a strong team, they have good players. They are first in the group, but we are Nigeria, and we have a good team to compete with them,” Chukwueze told the Super Eagles media.

“I believe we will get a good result here. The most thing is for us to win. We are really focused on that. I’m confident we will be at the World. All we just need is the support of Nigerians.”

Nwabali Sure Of Victory

“I feel like we have a very strong squad to match any country. I don’t see them beating us. I know we respect them, but they are not favourites,” declared the Chippa United shot stopper.

“They are doing well, even topping the group. I believe it is going to be a tough game tomorrow but we will come out stronger.”

By Adeboye Amosu



