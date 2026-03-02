‘It Was Unique’ — Iwobi Applauds Stunning Strike Vs Tottenham

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi admitted that his stunning strike in Fulham’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the Craven Cottage “was unique”, reports Completesports.com.

Iwobi scored Marco Silva’s side second goal of the game with a sublime finish from outside the box.

Iwobi On Special Strike

“Unique – that’s the best way to put it. I don’t think anyone has groins to open up their hip and side-foot it like that,” the former Arsenal star told Sky Sports.

Read Also:Iwobi Scores Again As Fulham Edge Out Struggling Spurs

” When H[arry Wilson] passes to me I had one though to side foot it. I do it in training, so my team-mates weren’t surprised.”

Massive Derby Win

Iwobi was elated that the Whites were able to record another important win after their previous victory at Sunderland.

“Another London derby, a special moment when we play in front of our fans, we are grateful we were able to that result today,” added the versatile midfielder.

” We feel we controlled the game and created a lot of opportunities to score, but if you don’t take them it becomes shaky. Credit to us we were able to stay strong towards the end.”

Harry Wilson’s Influence

Iwobi also reflected on the positive influence of Harry Wilson.

“He is a special player, when he has the ball we know he will create something or score. We give him that trust and freedom to do as he pleases,” Iwobi stated.

By Adeboye Amosu



