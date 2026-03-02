Mourinho Vows Never To Select Benfica Star Again If Found Guilty Of Racially Abusing Vinicius

Jose Mourinho says Gianluca Prestianni will no longer play for Benfica if he is found guilty of racially abusing Vinicius Junior, Sky Sports reports.

Speaking on Sunday Mourinho, who was criticised for his initial comments in the aftermath of the first leg of the Champions League knockout play-off last month, said he was “completely, utterly opposed to any kind of discrimination or prejudice or ignorance or stupidity”.

Prestianni is being investigated by UEFA and was suspended for last week’s return leg in Madrid, with Benfica losing their appeal against that ban. Prestianni has denied the allegations but faces a lengthy ban if found guilty.

Mourinho added: “If my player did not respect these principles, which are mine and Benfica’s as well, then that player’s career with a coach named Jose Mourinho and at a club named Benfica will come to an end.

“I am not a scholar, but I am not ignorant either. The presumption of innocence is a human right, isn’t it?

“I stand by my opinion. If the player is indeed guilty, I will never look at him the way I looked at him before, and with me, it’s over.

“But I have to put many ‘ifs’ in front of it.”

Vinicius Jr initially refused to continue the first leg between the teams last Tuesday after the incident with Prestianni.

The Madrid forward had just given his side the lead – after which he was booked for celebrating in front of the Benfica fans – when he was confronted by Prestianni, who pulled his shirt up over his mouth before saying something.

Vinicius Jr ran to speak to the match referee Francois Letexier, who immediately stopped the game. The referee responded by crossing ​his arms in front of his ⁠face, activating FIFA’s anti-racism protocol.

Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, Mourinho said: “I told [Vinicius Jnr], when you score a goal like that you just celebrate and walk back. They [Vinicius Jr and Prestianni] told me different things. But I don’t believe in one or another. I want to be an independent.

“When he was arguing about racism, I told him the biggest person [Eusebio] in the history of this club was black.

“This club, the last thing that it is, is racist.”

Vinicius has spoken out multiple times against racism he has been subjected to inside stadiums. In June 2024, three Valencia fans were jailed for eight months for racially abusing him during a LaLiga game the previous year, in the first verdict of its kind in Spain.



