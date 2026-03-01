Iwobi Scores Again As Fulham Edge Out Struggling Spurs

Alex Iwobi was on target as Fulham edged out Tottenham Hotspur 2-1, in the Premier League at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Iwobi has now scored in back-to-back Premier League matches, after getting on the score sheet in laet weekend’s 3-1 win away to Sunderland.

Harry Wilson gave Fulham the lead in the seventh minute before Iwobi doubled the advantage on 34 minutes.

Brazilian international Richarlison pulled a goal back for Spurs which was not enough.

The win means Fulham now occupy ninth place on 40 points in the league table.

Also in action for Fulham were Calvin Bassey, who played for 90 minutes, and Samuel Chukwueze who came on in the 72nd minute. Iwobi was taken off in the 90th minute.

At Old Trafford Chrisantus Uche was benched as 10-man Crystal Palace lost 2-1 to Manchester United, while Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi featured in Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 loss away to Brighton and Hove Albion.

By James Agberebi



