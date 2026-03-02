NPFL: Finidi Unfazed As Rivers United Lose At Bayelsa United, Insists Title Dream Intact

Rivers United Head Coach, Finidi George, has said that The Pride of Rivers’ 1–0 defeat to Bayelsa United in a 2025/2026 NPFL Matchday 28 fixture at the Samson Siasia Stadium on Sunday will not derail his team’s ambition of winning this season’s Premier League title, Completesports.com reports.

Temple Emeka turned the ball into his own net 12 minutes after kick-off as Bayelsa United held out tenaciously to record their fourth consecutive ‘South-South Derby’ victory on the night.

The result dropped Rivers United to second on the table with 46 points, albeit with three games in hand. Rangers International moved to the summit of the standings with 47 points after an emphatic 2–0 victory over Nasarawa United in another Matchday 28 fixture at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Finidi: Losing To Bayelsa Won’t Stop Our Title Charge

But Finidi, a former Super Eagles and AFC Ajax winger, philosophically accepted the defeat despite it being his side’s fourth straight loss to Bayelsa United, stating that if losing to them four times in a row would eventually deliver the league title, he would gladly accept it.

“If losing to Bayelsa United will give us the league title, I’ll accept it,” Finidi responded rhetorically.

“Let’s lose to Bayelsa United and win the league. I’m not that worried about losing to Bayelsa United twice last season and twice this season.

“We know the purpose of our campaign this season is to win the league. It’s quite unfortunate that we lost today.”

Coach Insists Rivers United Were The Better Side

The former Enyimba of Aba gaffer reflected on the game, insisting that despite the defeat — which resulted from an own goal — his side were the better team on the night.

“If you look at the game, you’ll admit that we were the better side. But sometimes being the better side does not win you games. You have to score goals to win,” he said.

Finidi Admits Performance Was ‘Not Good Enough’

Asked about the performance of his players, Finidi admitted it was neither entirely poor nor satisfactory.

“Not a bad one, but truly it was not really good enough. We came here at least not to lose. With the outstanding matches that we have, it’s going to be hectic. So coming here and getting a point, at least, would have been a good result.

“But overall, I think my boys gave a good fight. In the first half we created chances. In the second half also, but we couldn’t take them. And when you concede that way, it becomes difficult. But we have to accept it and move forward to the next game.

“It’s quite unfortunate, but we have to go back, ensure that the boys recover properly, and then wait for our next game, which is against El-Kanemi Warriors.”

