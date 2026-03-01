NPFL: Okara Plays Down Derby Hype As Bayelsa United Target 4th Straight Win Over Rivers United

Bayelsa United Head Coach, Meremu Okara, says that the ‘Restoration Boys’ are looking forward to a top-of-the-bill clash against Rivers United in Sunday’s 2025/2026 NPFL Matchday 28 South-South derby, Completesports.com reports.

A win for Bayelsa United will mark their fourth victory against Rivers United in four league meetings across two seasons.

Last season, Bayelsa United defeated their South-South rivals home and away. This season, they edged the Rivers United side coached by Finidi George in the first-round clash in Port Harcourt, setting the stage for another fierce encounter as Rivers United aim to avoid falling again to the ‘Restoration Boys’ in Sunday’s make-or-mar clash.

After ending their five-game winless run with a 1-0 victory over Kwara United in Port Harcourt, Rivers United Technical Manager, Finidi George, shifted focus to Sunday’s South-South derby in Yenagoa, stressing that his side would not want to lose a fourth consecutive game to Bayelsa United.

Okara: It’s A Normal Game For Us

But Bayelsa United Head Coach, Okara, insists his team are treating the clash as just another fixture.

“It’s one of the normal games that we play,” Okara said. “I know such derby games will always be tough, but we’re not losing any sleep over it.

“We know they will come here fired up, but we’re prepared. We just finished training now and are looking forward to the game on Sunday.”

Coach Confirms Modisa Injury Blow

The former Sharks F.C. defender confirmed that attacking midfielder, Wisdom Modisa, will not be available for selection due to injury.

“The team is intact. There are no suspensions except the injury-induced absence of one of our attacking midfielders, Wisdom Modisa.

“He has a knee injury, though it’s not that serious. Aside from that, I can say the team is intact and ready for Sunday’s match,” Okara stated.

Bayelsa United currently sit 17th on the table with 31 points, while Rivers United lead the standings with 46 points and three games in hand.

By Sab Osuji




