Super Eagles’ March Friendlies In Jeopardy Amid Middle East Unrest

Nigeria’s Super Eagles upcoming friendlies against Jordan and Iran slated for Amman this month may be called off due to the joint military action by the USA and Israel against Iran.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to face Jordan and Iran at the four-nation invitational tournament.

Éric Chelle’s side will do battle with Iran in their first game on Friday, 31 March.

The three-time African champions will clash with Jordan four days later.

Safety of the teams and also the presence of Iran at this invitational tournament have been called to question.

Iran have hit back at USA and Israeli assets in Jordan, Qatar and UAE, Syria and Saudi Arabia to further compromise security in the Middle East.



