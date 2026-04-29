Delap: I’m Ready To Fight For My Shirt At Chelsea

Chelsea striker Liam Delap says he’s determined to remain at Stamford Bridge and fight for his place in the starting XI rather than seeking a move away, despite a difficult debut season.



The 23-year-old striker, who joined from Ipswich Town in a £30m deal, is set on proving his worth for the 2026-27 campaign according to The Telegraph.

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Delap’s first year was hampered by a two-month injury layoff starting in August 2025, and he has managed only one Premier League goal for the club.



He faces intense competition in the forward line, with Joao Pedro, Marc Guiu, and incoming players like Emmanuel Emegha.



Despite speculation, Delap is committed to fighting for his future at Stamford Bridge, where he is under contract until 2031.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Chelsea FC 1.754 1xbet X Draw 4.165 1xbet Nottingham Forest 4.875 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Chelsea -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Chelsea, Nottingham Forest has lost by at least 1 goals. Chelsea win Nottingham Forest has lost 3 of their last 5 meetings against Chelsea. Chelsea -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Nottingham Forest, Chelsea has won by at least 1 goals.



