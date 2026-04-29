Ndidi Blasts Beşiktaş Performance In Draw With Fatih Karagumruk

Wilfred Ndidi has reflected on Beşiktaş’ home draw with Fatih Karagumruk, Completesports.com reports.

Beşiktaş dominated play in the game but were unable to convert their chances.

Fatih Karagumruk also put up a resolute display at the back, warding off the threat of their hosts.

Ndidi said Beşiktaş’ performance in the game was disappointing.

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“The draw is very disappointing. We started the game badly, we couldn’t find a solution in the first half,” he was quoted by NTV Spor.

“We needed to react in the second half, but overall we were bad.

“This is unacceptable. We will focus on the next game and we have to do better.”

Beşiktaş sit in fourth position on the table with 56 points.

The Black Eagles will face Gaziantep in their next league game on Friday.



