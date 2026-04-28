Osimhen Won’t Have Issue Fitting Into Real Madrid Or Barca –Lawal

Former Nigerian international Dimeji Lawal believes Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has the qualities to fit into Real Madrid and Barcelona with ease.



Recall that the two Spanish giants are actively targeting Osimhen for the summer transfer window.



Following his successful stint at Galatasaray, the 26-year-old has established himself as one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe, with a potential price tag exceeding €100 million.



Reacting to the development, Lawal, in a chat with Completesports.com, stated that he has proven himself in all the clubs he has played and that Real Madrid or Barcelona won’t be an exemption.

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He noted that the former Napoli striker has all the qualities to succeed at Real Madrid or Barca.



“I really don’t think Osimhen will have any issue when it comes to fitting into Real Madrid or Barcelona. Osimhen has already shown that he’s a proven goal scorer and can perform at the highest level.



“I am very certain that he will be grabbing the goal headlines with ease if he joins either of the two clubs because they have quality players who will supply him with those passes for him to score.



“For me, it will be an easy ride for Osimhen if he decides to join Real Madrid or Barca this summer.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Espanyol Barcelona 4.67 1xbet X Draw 3.88 1xbet Real Madrid 1.839 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Espanyol under 2.5 goals Espanyol scored less than 2.5 goals in all of the last 10 home matches. Real Madrid -0.5 In 10 of the last 15 LaLiga EA Sports matches, Espanyol has lost by at least 1 goals. Espanyol under 1.5 goals Espanyol scored less than 1.5 goals in the LaLiga EA Sports in 11 of the last 15 matches.



