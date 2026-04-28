Højlund Deserves Another Opportunity At Man United –Owen

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has expressed strong support for Rasmus Højlund to succeed at Old Trafford, despite the Dane experiencing a challenging, inconsistent stint.



Hojlund struggled to have an impact at United following his big-money move from Atalanta in the summer of 2023.



Despite a lack of consistency, Owen has maintained that Højlund has shown potential and could be a “fantastic player” with the right backing.



“I don’t care who you play up front, it’s very hard to judge when the team aren’t functioning. Strikers are the end of the chain, if the chain is broken, it’s pointless in many ways.

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“I would love to see Hojlund and see what he can do now. He played in a Manchester United team that was broken and didn’t have any links and played poorly. Who’s to say he’s not really good? He’s doing really well in Italy now.



“Sesko… it was hard to judge but now that chain throughout the team is actually working, you are seeing a different type of player. I just wonder how much wastage there has been for many years.



“Everyone says the purchases have been poor and that might be the case but sometimes they might not get a fair crack of the whip because they don’t get the service.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Manchester United 2.46 1xbet X Draw 3.88 1xbet Liverpool FC 2.847 1xbet



