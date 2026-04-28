Carragher: Only Maddison Can Save Spurs From Relegation

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes James Maddison’s return from injury is Tottenham Hotspur’s primary hope of escaping Premier League relegation.



With just four games left and the club in a precarious position, Carragher in a chat with Sky Sports, suggests the playmaker’s quality is needed to produce the magic required for survival.



“Spurs have been really unfortunate with injuries. If they didn’t have this injury record they wouldn’t be in this position.

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“I feel Maddison, who is returning from injury, may have to play a role in terms of keeping Tottenham up.



“He is the only one I can think of in terms of doing something special. He’s got that quality I mention in terms of Jarrod Bowen and Morgan Gibbs-White.



“He is coming back from a big injury and we might only be talking about 15 to 20 minutes off the bench, but he is the only one when I look at that squad and think he could produce that little bit of magic Spurs need, especially in the away games at Aston Villa and Chelsea.”





Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Manchester United 2.439 1xbet X Draw 3.88 1xbet Liverpool FC 2.876 1xbet



