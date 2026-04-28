UCL: PSG Beat Bayern Munich In Nine-Goal Thriller

Holders Paris Saint-Germain defeated Bayern Munich 5-4 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night.

The visitors took the lead from the penalty spot through Harry Kane in the 17th minute.

Kane made history as the first Englishman to score in six consecutive Champions League games.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia restored parity for PSG seven minutes later.

The hosts took the lead for the first time in the game through João Neves three minutes after the half hour mark.

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Michael Olise however equalised for Bayern four minutes before the break.

PSG went into the break with a slim lead courtesy of Ousmane Dembélé’s penalty.

The holders took control of the game early in the second half scoring twice through Kvaratskhelia , and Dembele.

Bayern responded with goals from Dayot Upamecano, and Luis Diaz.

Both teams will clash in the second leg next week Wednesday.



