Close Menu
    Sponsor Ad
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    UCL: Simeone Gives Fitness Update On Lookman Ahead Atletico Vs Arsenal

    Adeboye AmosuBy 1 Comment1 Min Read
    Real Betis Balompie v Atletico de Madrid - Copa Del Rey Ademola Lookman of Atletico de Madrid celebrates a goal during the Copa del Rey - Quarter Final match between Real Betis and Atletico de Madrid at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, Spain, on February 5, 2025. Seville Spain PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xJosexLuisxContrerasx originalFilename:joseluiscontreras-realbeti260205_npHV5.jpg

    Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has provided an injury update on Ademola Lookman ahead of his side’s UEFA Champions League clash against Arsenal.

    The Red and Whites will host Mikel Arteta’s side in the first leg of the semi-final tie at the Metropolitano on Wednesday night.

    Lookman has missed Atletico’s last two league games due to an adductor injury.

    Read Also:Simeone Confirms Arsenal’s Interest In Alvarez

    The Nigeria international sustained the injury in the Copa del Rey final defeat to Real Sociedad.

    Simeone disclosed that the winger has not recover fully from the injury.

    “We’ll see tomorrow if Ademola Lookman can recover. He still had some discomfort today,” Simeone told a press conference on Tuesday.

    Lookman has registered two goals, and two assists in six appearances for Atletico in the competition.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

    Related Posts

    1 Comment

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    BetReviews247