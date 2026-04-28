UCL: Simeone Gives Fitness Update On Lookman Ahead Atletico Vs Arsenal

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has provided an injury update on Ademola Lookman ahead of his side’s UEFA Champions League clash against Arsenal.

The Red and Whites will host Mikel Arteta’s side in the first leg of the semi-final tie at the Metropolitano on Wednesday night.

Lookman has missed Atletico’s last two league games due to an adductor injury.

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The Nigeria international sustained the injury in the Copa del Rey final defeat to Real Sociedad.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Atletico Madrid 2.96 1xbet X Draw 3.34 1xbet Arsenal FC 2.643 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Arsenal to score first Arsenal scored first in 7 of their last 10 away matches. Arsenal under 2.5 goals Arsenal scored less than 2.5 goals in 14 of the last 15 matches. Arsenal under 1.5 goals Arsenal scored less than 1.5 goals in 9 of the last 15 matches.

Simeone disclosed that the winger has not recover fully from the injury.

“We’ll see tomorrow if Ademola Lookman can recover. He still had some discomfort today,” Simeone told a press conference on Tuesday.

Lookman has registered two goals, and two assists in six appearances for Atletico in the competition.

By Adeboye Amosu



