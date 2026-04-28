Ghana To Host 2027 U-20 AFCON

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has awarded the hosting rights of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations 2027 to Ghana.

CAF, in a statement, said this comes on the same year that Ghana nation will celebrate a special milestone in its history.

“Next year, Ghana will be commemorating Ghana 70 years since Independence, underlining the country’s rich football heritage and enduring contribution to the development of African football,” CAF stated.

“This will be a second time Ghana hosts the TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, having previously staged the competition in 1999, where the host nation lifted the trophy in front of home supporters.

“The TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations will feature 12 teams, bringing together Africa’s brightest young talents in a tournament that continues to serve as a key pathway to global football.”



