Mikel Tips Former Blues Star To Replace Rosenior As Chelsea Manager

Former Nigerian international Mikel Obi has tipped his former teammate, Filipe Luís, as a serious contender for the Chelsea manager role after the departure of Liam Rosenior.



Recall that Rosenior was sacked as manager after some poor run of results in the Premier League.



Following a chaotic period where Chelsea went through multiple managers, Mikel, via his Obi One Podcast, expressed support for Filipe Luís as a potential replacement, often highlighting him over other names like Cesc Fàbregas, whom he considered too early to take the job.

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“I think for me, it’d be too early for Fabregas. I like Fabregas and we can all see the success he’s having with Como in the Italian league, but I think it’s a bit too early. Give him a couple more seasons to establish himself and gain more experience.



“On Filipe Luis, he is a fantastic manager and his team played fantastic football in the Club World Cup and had an objective of how they wanted to play. There was a clear structure, playing with purpose, that’s how you know someone can become a top manager.



“Maybe he doesn’t have the experience right now, but from the job he did with Flamengo and the way his team plays, there is something to be excited about. There’s an expectation of what you feel you can achieve and that’s what I like about Filipe Luis. Maybe it’s too early, but of all the three managers mentioned, if they go with any of them, I’ll probably say Filipe Luis”, Mikel Obi concluded.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Chelsea FC 1.754 1xbet X Draw 4.165 1xbet Nottingham Forest 4.875 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Chelsea -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Chelsea, Nottingham Forest has lost by at least 1 goals. Chelsea win Nottingham Forest has lost 3 of their last 5 meetings against Chelsea. Chelsea -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Nottingham Forest, Chelsea has won by at least 1 goals.



