Olayinka Celebrates APOEL’s Goal Of The Month Award

Peter Olayinka has celebrated his APOEL FC’s Goal of the Month award, Completesports.com reports.

Olayinka won the award for his superb strike in APOEL’s Cypriot Cup victory over Apollon Limassol.

The Nigerian striker scored in consecutive matches during the month.

The 29-year-old was also on target in the Τhrylos 3-3 draw against Pafos FC on Sunday.

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Olayinka reacted to winning the individual accolade on the social media.

“Happy to win the Goal of the Month,” the forward wrote on his Facebook page.

The striker linked up with APOEL on a free transfer earlier in the year.

He has scored twice in 10 league appearances for the 29-time Cypriot champions.



