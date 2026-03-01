Adedeji-Sternberg Scores, Sor Also On Target In Genk’s 3-0 Win Against Gent

German-born Nigerian winger Noah Adedeji-Sternberg and former Flying Eagles star Yira Sor were on target in Genk’s 3-0 win against Gent in the Belgian Juliper on Sunday.

While it was Adedeji-Sternberg’s first league goal this season, Sor recorded his fourth of the topflight campaign.

Genk got off to a good start thanks to Zakaria El Ouahdi who opened the scoring in the fourth minute.

Adedeji-Sternberg then doubled his side’s lead three minutes into the second half.

Then in one minute of added time Sor got on the score sheet to extend Genk’s lead.

With the win, Genk climb up to sixth position on 38 points in the league table.

Adedeji-Sternberg was born to a Nigerian father and German mother.

The 20-year-old moved to Belgium and began playing for Royal Antwerp as a youth player. He then moved to fellow Belgian club Excelsior Mouscron, and then German club Rot-Weiß Oberhausen, before moving to Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2019.

He played for Borussia Monchengladbach until 2023 when he moved back to Belgium with Genk, signing a contract until 2027.

He is eligible to represent Germany, Nigeria, as well as Belgium, who he represents at U-19 level.



