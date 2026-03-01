Nwaiwu Can Form Perfect Partnership With Fredrick, Bassey In Eagles’ Defence –Ex-Enyimba Assistant Coach

Former Enyimba assistant coach Yemi Olanrewaju believes Trabzonspor defender Chibuike Nwaiwu can form a perfect partnership with Benjamin Fredrick and Calvin Bassey in the Super Eagles’ defense.



He made this known after his impressive performance against Fatih Karagümrük in the Turkish League, where he scored a goal.



Speaking with Footy-Africa, Olanrewaju stated that Nwaiwu’s quick pace, intelligence, and ability to read a game have made him a better defender at the moment.

“Honestly, I’m not surprised by the level he’s playing at right now, and I must confess, it’s a great thing to see him performing so well.



“He has everything needed to play for the biggest teams in the world. He’s fast, quick, intelligent, and very committed. I’m so happy for him. I believe he’s going to be one of the Super Eagles players in the coming years. I know his qualities — he’s young, quick, strong in tackles, and reads the game very well.



“Just imagine him alongside Benjamin Fredrick and Calvin Bassey at the back for the Super Eagles. I believe the next five years are secured because they are very young and fast. As a centre-back, you have to be very quick, and that is one of his strongest attributes.”



