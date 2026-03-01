‘An Interesting Player’ — New Marseille Boss Hails Nnadi

Olympic Marseille head coach Habib Beye has described Tochukwu Nnadi as an “interesting player”, reports Completesports.com.

Nnadi linked up with the Ligue 1 giants from Belgian Pro League outfit Zulte Waregem last month.

The Nigerian international has not played a single minute since his arrival.

Beye is however expecting big things from the Nigeria international.

”He’s a very interesting player because he brings a lot of physical impact and is very quick,” Beye was quoted by Coeur Marseillais.

“He is a mobile player who can cover a lot of ground and is highly impactful.

”Nnadi is surprising because, despite the intensity of his play, he maintains excellent control of the ball and can provide the composure we need in the center of the pitch.

”When I arrived, I spoke with him and explained that I only had 24 hours to make my decisions for the Brest match. But this week of training—like for all the players—has been of very high quality.”

By Adeboye Amosu



