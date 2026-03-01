Onuachu Credits Trabzonspor Teammates For Record Scoring Streak

Paul Onuachu has credited his teammates for his impressive scoring run with Trabzonspor, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu was on target in Trabzonspor’s 3-1 home win against Fatih Karamguruk on Friday night.

The Nigeria international has now found the net in six straight matches for the Black Sea Storm.

Onuachu Thanks Teammates

The 31-year-old emphasised the role of his teammates in the scoring steak.



“We started the game a bit slowly. At halftime, we talked with our teammates and coach in the locker room,” Onuachu told beIN Sports.

“We discussed the need to increase our energy and give more. After that conversation, the team reacted well, and we managed to get the three points.

“As a striker, you have to use your skills to help your team. That’s what I try to do. I can’t achieve this without my teammates. More credit should go to my teammates than to my goals.”

Onuachu has so far scored 18 goals in 21 league appearances for Trabzonspor this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



