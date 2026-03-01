Osimhen Vows Galatasaray Will Maintain Title Pursuit

Victor Osimhen has said Galatasaray will keep fighting hard to win a fourth consecutive Turkish Super Lig title, reports Completesports.com.

Okan Buruk’s side bounced back from last week’s 2-0 defeat at Konyaspor, with a 3-1 thumping of Alanyaspor at the RAMs Park on Saturday.

Osimhen registered one goal, and an assist in the game.

The Yellow and Reds extended their lead at the top of the table to five points ahead of second-placed Fenerbahce after the victory.

Read Also:Turkey: Osimhen Delivers Goal, Assist In Galatasaray’s Win Over Alanyaspor

The holders will be away to Istanbul rivals, Beşiktaş in their next league game.

Osimhen Ready For Battle

The Nigeria international is expecting a difficult test against the Black Eagles.

” The Beşiktaş match is a critical one. We’re taking it one match at a time. Of course, it will be a big match,” he told the club’s official website.

“A very high-quality team awaits us, but we also have a very high-quality team. We’ll go there for 3 points! It won’t be easy.

“First the Beşiktaş match, then Liverpool, but let’s not forget that we also have a cup match against the team we just played against! There are many more matches ahead of us until the end of the season.”

By Adeboye Amosu



