Turkey: Osimhen Delivers Goal, Assist In Galatasaray’s Win Over Alanyaspor

Victor Osimhen registered a goal, and an assist in Galatasaray’s 3-1 victory over Alanyaspor at the RAMs Park on Saturday.

Sacha Boey gave the hosts the lead late in the first half.

Benin Republic international Steve Mounie restored parity for Alanyaspor four minutes after the break.

Galatasaray regained their lead through

Lucas Torreira in the 58th minute with Osimhen providing the assist.

The Nigeria international then netted Galatasaray’s third seven minutes from time.

The striker profited from Alanyaspor goalkeeper Paulo Victor’s error to seal the win.

Osimhen has so far scored 10 goals, and registered four assists in 16 league appearances for the Yellow and Reds this season.

By Adeboye Amosu







