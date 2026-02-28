It Was A Huge Victory For Us –Guardiola Reacts To City’s Hard-fought Win Against Leeds

Pep Guardiola has described Manchester City’s Win at Leeds, in Saturday’s Premier League encounter United as a huge one.

Antoine Semenyo scored the only goal of the game as City closed the gap to Arsenal at the top to two points ahead of their rivals’ clash with Chelsea on Sunday.

City had to achieve the win against Leeds without their top striker Erling Haaland due to injury.

On his thoughts on the tough win, Guardiola said:“If you ask me about the game, we didn’t start well. Leeds are always so intense.

“After that we did what we are good at for the last decade we are together. A thousand million passes, make the vibe of the crowd a little bit more calm and let them run and run.

“But we missed a bit of intention up front to make more movements but when they had more fatigue in the last 15 or 20 minutes (of the first half), we start to pass the ball to try to score a goal. We got it at the end of the first half.

“In the second half we always drop but it didn’t happen today. We were incredibly focused in all departments.

“We defended really well and it was a huge victory for us.”



