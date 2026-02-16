NPFL: Bayelsa United Coach Okara Rues Missed Chances In South-South Derby Stalemate

Bayelsa United Head Coach, Meremu Okara, has lamented his team’s scoreless draw in Sunday’s 2025/2026 NPFL Matchday 26 clash against Bendel Insurance at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa, Completesports.com reports.

Okara said the two points the Restoration Boys dropped at home against Bendel Insurance were a huge price they paid for their wastefulness in front of goal during the South-South derby.

Okara Laments Bayelsa United Profligacy In Front Of Goal

“It’s a very disappointing result. We worked hard with the hope that we were going to take the three points, but it didn’t go that way,” Okara began during the post-match press conference.

“We lost a lot of scoring chances. We ought to have scored one or two goals in the first half. We created the chances but, in front of goal, we fumbled with the ball. And we paid very dearly for it.”

Home Pressure Affecting Finishing — Coach Admits

The Bayelsa United technical boss admitted that his team tend to score more in away games than at home, suggesting that tension may be part of the problem.

“Definitely! You know when you are playing at home, you just want to get the three points, especially because we’ve lost many matches here.

“We just want to get the three points and, in the process, there’s tension. If you’re not strong, the tension will weigh you down. We created chances, like I said, but we couldn’t take them. That’s our biggest problem.”

Defensive Approach Planned For Bayelsa United Against Ikorodu City

Bayelsa United will travel to face Ikorodu City in a Matchday 27 fixture, with Okara revealing he may adopt a more defensive approach in a bid to catch the league leaders on the counter-attack.

“Honestly speaking, the team that just played today is not bad. Maybe one or two changes could be made going into the Ikorodu City match.

“I’m going to sit down, clear my head and see where and how we can make the changes. You know, no two games are the same. We’re going into an away game, so we definitely have to be a little bit more defensive-minded, to stop them and catch them on the counter. We’re going to plan for that.”

By Sab Osuji



