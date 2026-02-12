NPFL: Bayelsa United Sign Six Players To Boost Squad For Second Stanza Run

Bayelsa United have confirmed the signing of two Calabar Rovers players — Ettah Ekoi and Okim Divine Okim — as well as four other players, as the Restoration Boys bolster their squad ahead of the closing stages of the second stanza of the 2025/2026 NPFL season, Completesports.com reports.

Bayelsa United Confirm Six New Arrivals

Bayelsa United have also completed the signing of Otunuya Kennedy from Godswill Akpabio United, Nasidi Abdulrasak Danladi from Kebbi FC, and Stephen Ikechi Wisdom from Akwa United.

The club also promoted Kenus Godswill from its feeder team.

Coach Okara Explains Recruitment Strategy

Head Coach, Meremu Okara, had earlier told Completesports.com that the club identified the attacking department as the key area of need, hence the decision to sign three attackers during the mid-season transfer window.

“We also signed two other players — an attacking midfielder and a defender — and promoted a player from the youth team,” Coach Okara said.

By Sab Osuji



