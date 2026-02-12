Ndah Pens Farewell Message To Orlando Pirates

Nigeria defender Olisa Ndah has penned a farewell message to Orlando Pirates following his exit from the club.

Ndah parted ways with the South African club last month, officially ending his three-and-a-half-year stay with the Soweto giants

The centre-back made 81 appearances across all competitions for the Buccaneers.

“Thank you to Orlando Pirates F.C. for the opportunity to wear the jersey and represent such a historic club with pride,” Ndah wrote on Instagram.

Read Also:Wolves Coach Hails Arokodare’s Display Against Nottingham Forest

“As I reflect on the past few years, I am filled with immense gratitude. From my first day to my last, this club has truly been home. We shared countless memories, celebrated incredible victories, faced setbacks that made us stronger, and put in tireless work day in and day out. I will forever cherish the highs we achieved together and the lessons that shaped me along the way.

“A special thank you to Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza, the coaching staff, management, and everyone behind the scenes for your trust and unwavering support.

“To the Buccaneers supporters, your passion and loyalty never go unnoticed. I am deeply grateful for the love and energy you bring every single day.

“As I move on to a new chapter, a piece of my heart will always remain here. I wish the club continued success and greatness in the years ahead. Once a Pirate, Always a Pirate.”



