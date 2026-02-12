Wolves Coach Hails Arokodare’s Display Against Nottingham Forest

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Rob Edwards has commented on Tolu Arokodare’s performance in the club’s away draw with Nottingham Forest.

Arokodare was in action for 90 minutes in the keenly contested encounter.

The Nigeria international threatened the Forest defence in the second half, and was unlucky not to get on the score sheet.

Edwards was impressed with the forward’s performance in the game.

“We needed a focal point and I thought Tolu gave us that in the second half, and we were better on second balls and duals – the basics of football – it was nothing pretty or sexy, but we did see more of that in the second half, no doubt,” Edwards told the club’s official website.

Arokodare has scored five goals, and registered one assist in 25 appearances across all competitions for Wolves.

He joined the Premier League club from Belgian Pro League outfit, kRC Genk last summer.



