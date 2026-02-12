‘Good Step’ –Lawal Reacts To Abdulmuiz’s Move To Elfsborg

Former Nigerian international Garba Lawal has disclosed that Oladimeji Abdulmuiz has taken a good step by joining Swedish side Elfsborg.



Recall that Abdulmuiz signed a three-year contract with Elfsborg from the Nigerian academy Beyond Limits that will run until 2029.



In a chat with Footy Africa, Lawal stated that he played a key role during the negotiation process because there were other clubs interested in him.



“It’s a good deal, and I’m happy it happened because Elfsborg is a good club with top facilities and professional football people.

Read Also:Hamann: Why Arsenal May Not Win Premier League Title



“I played there, and the fans are great. They create a good environment for players to express themselves. It is also a good step for him in Europe because the team usually competes in the Champions League or Europa League.



“Yes, I received a call from the Chairman of Beyond Limits during the negotiation process because there were other clubs interested in him. He was probably considering letting the player go elsewhere since he wants the best for him. I had to convince him that Elfsborg is a great club that takes good care of its players.



“The club’s Sporting Director is Stefan Anderson, and we all spoke during a video call. I’m proud of Anderson because he has had a good football brain right from our playing days.”



