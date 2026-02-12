Done Deal: Sterling Joins Feyenoord On Free Transfer

Raheem Sterling has joined Dutch club Feyenoord on a free transfer, reports Completesports.com.

Sterling signed a contract with the until the end of the 2025/26 season.

The England international mutually agreed to leave Chelsea last month with 18 months left on his contract.

Head coach Robin van Persie played a key role in his decision to move to the Netherlands.

“As a free agent, I’ve had, for the first time in a long time, the opportunity to control the next step in my career. I wanted to take my time to speak with clubs and their head coaches to better

understand the role they envisioned for me and ensure that I can add real value in this next chapter.

“Having spoken in great detail with Robin van Persie, I’m confident that Feyenoord is a place I can be happy and establish myself as a valued member of the team.

“Playing abroad is a whole new challenge for me – and one I’m ready to embrace. Honestly, I’m just excited to get started.”

Sterling spent last season on loan with Arsenal, where he made 17 Premier League appearances.

His last appearance for Chelsea was in May 2024 when he scored the goal that earned victory over Bournemouth.



