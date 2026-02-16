NPFL: Aweroro Hails Shooting Stars’ Grit In Win Over Warri Wolves

Shooting Stars head coach Nurudeen Aweroro has hailed his team’s determination in the hard-earned win over Warri Wolves, reports Completesports.com.

The Oluyole Warriors defeated Warri Wolves 4-2 in a Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 26 encounter at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta on Sunday.

Goals Galore In Abeokuta

Warri Wolves took the lead in the sixth minute through Peter Ita.

The hosts however responded with three goals in the first half through Sodiq Ibrahim, Lucky Emmanuel, and Desmond Ojietefian.

Stephen Amos netted Shooting Stars’ fourth goal of the game in the 70th minute.

Othuke Egbo reduced the deficit for Wolves five minutes from time.

Aweroro Thumbs Up Win

“It wasn’t easy for us to go without a win in our previous two fixtures. That’s why we resolved to do our best to end the barren run,” Aweroro told 3SCfanstv.

“We really worked tirelessly in readiness for the game, the players played to instruction even though we conceded twice in the game.”

Shooting Stars moved up to seventh position on the league table with 38 points.

Aweroro’s side will be away to Plateau United in their next league game.

By Adeboye Amosu



