WSL: Nnadozie Stars In Brighton’s Win Over West Ham

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie put up an impressive display as Brighton & Hove Albion defeated West Ham United 4-1 in the Women’s Super League on Sunday.

The Seagulls bounced back from last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

The hosts scored twice in the first half through Caitlin Hayes and Kiko Seike.

Viviane Asseyi reduced the deficit for Brighton six minutes after the break.

Rusul Kafaji and Marisa Olislagers however scored two more goals for Brighton to secure maximum points.

Nnadozie made five decisive saves in the game.

Brighton will host Everton in their next league game.



