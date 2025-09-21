Arteta Reveals New Arsenal Injury Blow After Man City Draw

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Arsenal have suffered yet another major injury blow during the 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Sunday.

Gabriel Martinelli salvaged a point for the Gunners in injury time following Erling Haaland’s early opener at the Emirates.

The result leaves Arsenal second in the Premier League table but five points behind Liverpool who are enjoying a 100 per cent start to the season.

Arteta came under-fire for his cautious starting XI against City, with Eberechi Eze benched in favour of Mikel Merino, while Bukayo Saka was also among the subs after recovering from a hamstring injury.

With his team behind and starved of creativity, the manager hauled off Merino and Noni Madueke in favour of Eze and Saka at half-time.

Madueke had looked lively on the right-wing in the first-half and could have felt a little aggrieved to have been subbed off so early but it has now been revealed the England international has picked up an injury.

“He had an issue very early in the match and he wasn’t well enough to continue,” Arteta said in his post-match press conference (via Metro) when asked if Madueke’s substitution was purely tactical.



Madueke has won over fans since his surprise £52million summer transfer from Chelsea and his form has even made him an England regular.

But this could yet be another painful injury to a forward for Arteta to deal with, with Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus all in the treatment room.

Saka, as well as defenders William Saliba and Ben White, have also only just returned from injury issues.



