NPFL: Aweroro Vows To Build On Shooting Stars’ First Win Of The Season

Nurudeen Aweroro, Head Coach of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), Ibadan, has disclosed that he will build on Sunday’s 2025/2026 NPFL Matchday 5 victory over Kun Khalifat FC in a bold bid to fulfil his season’s promises, Completesports.com reports.

Shooting Stars Break Winless Run

Shooting Stars had gone four matches without a win before Sunday’s hard-fought triumph. Coach Aweroro revealed with delight that the result would boost his players’ confidence as the campaign progresses.

Skipper Ghali Falke gave the Oluyole Warriors a seventh-minute lead before Sodiq Ibrahim doubled the advantage, handing the hosts a 2-0 cushion three minutes into the second half.

However, newly promoted Kun Khalifat — nicknamed the Pride of Imolites — fought back and reduced the deficit through Henry Ezeonye with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Coach Aweroro Reflects On First Victory

The 3SC manager expressed joy at securing the club’s first win of the season, admitting that he never expected it to arrive as late as Matchday 5.

Aweroro further confessed that the mistakes made in earlier games had given his team valuable lessons.

“I know we shall from now on continue to be winning all our subsequent matches, both home and away,” the visibly thrilled coach began.

“Today’s win will also give the boys the much-needed confidence and motivation. We need such a victory to boost our morale as a team, and we believe it will help us to do better going forward. We will continue to psyche ourselves up.”

Defensive Concerns Still Linger

Despite the win, the 3SC technical boss admitted disappointment over his team’s defensive lapse in the closing stages of the contest, which allowed the visitors to score.

“I actually felt bad when the defence conceded because I never wanted the team to allow any goal. But due to a lack of good communication among the back line, we made mistakes. These errors are avoidable.

“We’ve taken notice of areas that need to be worked on,” he added, while assuring the club’s teeming fans that more improvement would be seen, particularly in defence, in coming matches.

