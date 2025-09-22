Dembele Wins 2025 Men’s Ballon d’Or Award

France and Paris Saint-Germain star forward Ousmane Dembele has been named the 2025 men’s Ballon d’Or award winner, BBC Sport reports.

The 28-year-old France forward scored 35 goals and made 14 assists in 53 matches for PSG last season as they won the Champions League, league title and the French Cup.

He was the joint top scorer in Ligue 1, with 21 goals, and named the French top flight and Champions League player of the year.

And he also helped PSG to the Club World Cup final where they lost to Chelsea in New Jersey.

Dembele, who beat Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal to the award, was able to attend the ceremony in Paris – and was in tears as he stood on the stage – despite the fact his team were playing on Monday evening.

The forward is currently sidelined through injury, meaning he missed PSG’s 1-0 home defeat by Marseille in a game which was rearranged because of a storm.

Dembele is the sixth Frenchman to win the award and only the second of the 21st century after Karim Benzema in 2022.

Yamal, 18, finished second – and also won the Kopa Trophy for the best young player.

PSG and Portugal midfielder Vitinha was third, and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah was fourth.

Chelsea and England’s Cole Palmer finished eighth.

Last year’s winner, Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri, did not make the shortlist this time after an injury-hit campaign.

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres won the Gerd Muller Trophy, which is awarded to the top scoring player in 2024-25 in European football for club and country.

The 27-year-old scored 54 goals in 52 games for Portuguese club Sporting last season – and nine goals in six Nations League games for Sweden.

He joined Arsenal in a deal worth up to £64m in the summer.

The trophy for the best men’s coach in 2024-25, at club or international level, was Paris St-Germain’s Luis Enrique.

The 55-year-old Spaniard led PSG to their first Champions League trophy, to cap off a treble, despite losing star man Mbappe on a free transfer at the start of the season.

The ex-Barcelona man is only the second person, after Pep Guardiola, to win the treble with two different clubs.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, now at Manchester City, won the award for the best goalkeeper in 2024-25 for his performances at Paris St-Germain.

The 26-year-old kept 17 clean sheets in 47 games for the treble winners – before joining City for £26m on deadline day.

He finished ninth in the overall Ballon d’Or list.

Liverpool’s Alisson Becker finished second for the keeper award.



