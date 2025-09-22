Close Menu
    NPFL: Katsina United Pip Wikki Tourists, Move To Third Spot

    Adeboye Amosu

    Katsina United defeated Wikki Tourists 1-0 in a Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday five encounter at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium on Monday.

    Captain Usman Barau scored the winning goal for the home team in the 17th minute.

    It was the Changi Boys third win in the NPFL this season.

    Katsina United moved to third position on the NPFL table with nine points from five matches.

    They will be away to Nasarawa United in their next game on Sunday.

    Wikki Tourists dropped to eighth position on the log following the defeat.

    Abdullahi Maikaba’s side will host eighth-time champions Rangers in their next game at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi in their next game on Sunday.

