NPFL: Aweroro Relieved As Shooting Stars End Winless Streak

Shooting Stars head coach Nurudeen Aweroro can’t hide his excitement after the Oluyole Warriors recorded their fist win of the season against Kun Khalifat FC at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasinga, Ibadan on Sunday,reports Completesports.com.

The Oluyole Warriors won the keenly contested encounter 2-1.

Captain Ghali Falke scored the curtain raiser after six minutes, while Sodiq Ibrahim doubled the lead two minutes after the break.

Henry Ezeonye got Kun Khalifat FC’s only goal of the game 14 minutes from time.

Aweroro is optimistic the win will boost his side’s confidence ahead of subsequent games.

“I know we shall from now on continue to be winning all our subsequent matches, both home and away,” Aweroro said after the game.

“Today’s win will give the boys the much-needed confidence and motivation because we need such a win to boost our confidence, which we believe will help us to do well. We will continue to psyche ourselves up.”

Shooting Stars will travel to Ozoro to face Warri Wolves in their next game.

By Adeboye Amosu




