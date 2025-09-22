I Can Get Iheanacho Firing Again — Celtic Boss Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes he can get the best out of Kelechi Iheanacho again, reports Completesports.com.

Rodgers worked with Iheanacho during his stint with Leicester City.

The Scottish Premiership champions signed the Nigeria international on free transfer early this month.

The striker has scored one and created one in his first two games for the Hoops.

Rodgers Backs Iheanacho

Iheanacho struggled during his previous spell with Sevilla, and was loaned to Middlesbrough in the second half of last season.

Rodgers is however optimistic he can help the former Manchester City player hit top form again.

“I know what he needs to work on and obviously that goal last week will do him the world of good,” Rodgers was quoted by BBC Radio Scotland.

“But the reality is, if he was still at the level of which he can play at, he wouldn’t be at Celtic. That’s the reality.

“But he’s just had that dip for the last 18 months, couple of years. But he’s still young. So can we reinvigorate him?

“And he obviously knows coming to Celtic, and he knows how I work and hopefully we can maximise his talent.”

Rodgers Quashes Rumours

There were online rumours about Iheanacho’s fitness after he moved to the Park head.

The 28-year-old was named in the starting line-up for Celtic’s Premier Sports Cup with Thistle on Sunday.

Rodgers explains the reason behind his decision.

“His (Iheanacho) actual fitness is really good. He’s one of the leanest players in our squad, but maybe the football fitness where he hasn’t maybe played as much,” he added.

“But what do I know is his talent. I worked with him for just over four years, so I know the ability that he has.

“And, okay, the last 18 months for him has maybe not gone how he would want, but we’re hoping that by coming to here, coming to a club, a special club like Celtic, can get him firing again.”

By Adeboye Amosu



