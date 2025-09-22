Carabao Cup: We Want To Make It Hard For Chelsea –Lincoln Manager

Manager of League One (Third Division) side Lincoln, Michael Skubala, has said his side will do everything possible to make life difficult for Chelsea.

Lincoln will host the reigning FIFA Club World Cup champions in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday.

Chelsea will go into the Cup tie hoping to end a run of back-to-back defeats, after losing 3-1 to Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League and 2-1 to Manchester United in the Premier League at the weekend.

Looking ahead to the clash Skubala, speaking with the media, said:“We don’t know what squad they’re going to bring or the personnel they’re going to bring. But it doesn’t really matter because the players that are playing are £40 or £50 million players that are top players.

“So we just know they’re going to be strong and they’re going to be really good with the ball and we’re going to have to spend time dealing with them out of possession.

“But we’re at home and we think we can create a game that is hard for them to play against and we want to make it hard for them and see if we can get through into the next round.

“Whatever happens, we’ll give it our best go. And we’ll make sure that we’re ready to go.”

Skubala stated that it doesn’t matter if they are playing Peterborough, Luton, or Chelsea, that their processes are all the same.

He added:”We’ve planned the same way. We’ve tactically planned for how we think the game can look and how we want it to look, how we pick the team. Everything’s the same.

“Obviously there’s more stuff going on around the club and more fans will get excited. The place will be probably full, the city will be buzzing, which is great, which is what we want. And like I always say, when we win games like Luton, it’s for fans to get excited, but we have to keep calm.”

This will be the first competitive meeting between Lincoln and Chelsea since 1911, and a chance for the lower division side to register another cup upset as they did in 1907.



