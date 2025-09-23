Close Menu
    Former Arsenal Player In Coma With Brain Injury

    James AgberebiBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Chichester City footballer Billy Vigar has been placed in an induced coma after suffering what the club said was “a significant brain injury” during a match.

    According to BBC, the incident happened in the game between Chichester and Wingate and Finchley on Saturday in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

    The striker, who is 21 and from Worthing, was a graduate of the Arsenal academy, and has also had spells at Derby County, Hastings FC and Eastbourne Borough.

    It is thought the injury was caused when he hit a concrete wall, but the club has not confirmed this.

    Former Arsenal academy player Billy Vigar

    In a statement the club said: “Billy received a significant brain injury and is currently in an induced coma in intensive care receiving the best possible treatment.

    “It is too early to say what the outcome will be and even if things go well, there will be a long road to recovery.”


    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

