NFF Congratulates Nnadozie, Madugu On Ballon d’Or Feat

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has congratulated Chiamaka Nnadozie on her fourth- place finish in the Women’s Yachine Trophy.

The award, introduced this year honours the best women’s goalkeeper in the world.

The 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony took place in Paris, France on Monday night.

“We heartily congratulate Chiamaka Nnadozie on her fourth-place finish in the race. It is a commendable feat given the calibre of goalkeepers she was up against,”NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi told thenff.com.

Read Also:Brighton Celebrate Nnadozie’s 4th Place Finish At 2025 Ballon d’Or Award

“Finishing fourth is a big achievement and we believe in her capacity to win this trophy very soon.”

Sanusi also gave kudos to Super Falcons’ head coach Justine Madugu, who finished fourth in the Women’s Coach of the Year category.

“Coach Madugu’s feat further underscores the fact that the NFF was right to have given him the Super Falcons’ head coach’s role, which had earlier been validated with him leading the team to victory at the WAFCON in Morocco,”added Sanusi.

” We congratulate him on this feat and wish him victory in the awards in the coming years.”

By Adeboye Amosu



