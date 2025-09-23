2026 U-20 WWCQ: Falconets Begin Training In Ibadan For Rwanda Clash

Nigeria’s Falconets have commenced training in Ibadan ahead of their

2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup second round, second leg qualifying showdown against the She-Amavubi of Rwanda.

The encounter will hold at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasinga, Ibadan on Saturday.

Moses Aduku’s side defeated She-Amavubi 1-0 in the first leg in Kigali on Sunday.

Alaba Olabiyi scored the winning goal for the Falconets in the 70th minute.

The players, and their officials headed straight to Ibadan on Monday following their arrival from Kigali.

They were received by the Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon. Wasilat Adegoke.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football has appointed Gambian official Ngum Fatou as referee for Saturday’s match.

Her compatriots Jainaba Manneh, Abbie Ceesay and Isatou Touray will serve as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and fourth official respectively.

Jodie Marian Reid Seton from Liberia will serve as commissioner while Egyptian Hayam Mohammed Baraka will be in the role of referee assessor.

By Adeboye Amosu



