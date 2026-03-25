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    Super Eagles Camp Bubbles With 21 Players Ahead Friendlies

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Twenty-one players have arrived at the Super Eagles’ base at the Bellis Deluxe Hotel in Antalya, Turkey, ahead of the international friendlies against Iran and Jordan.

    The Super Eagles kicked off preparations on Tuesday as they opened camp for their upcoming two fixtures.

    15 players reported for duty on Tuesday, with Samuel Chukwueze, and Maduka Okoye arriving late in the night.

    Ademola Lookman, Igoh Ogbuh, Raphael Onyedika, Akor Adams, Zaidu Sanusi all arrived camp on Wednesday morning.

    The three-time African champions will hold their first training session at 4pm local time.

    Players In Camp

    1. Fisayo Bashiru
    2. Iwobi Alex
    3. Emmanuel Oluwasegun
    4. ⁠Yira Sor
    5. ⁠Onuachu Paul
    6. ⁠Philip Otele
    7. ⁠Semi Ajayi
    8. ⁠Moses Simon
    9. ⁠Uzoho Francis
    10. ⁠Bruno Onyemaechi
    11. ⁠Bright Osayi
    12. ⁠Frank Onyeka
    13. ⁠Adebayo Adeleye
    14. ⁠Ademola Lookman
    15. ⁠Akor Adams
    16. ⁠Chidera Ejuke
    17. ⁠Raphael Onyedika
    18. ⁠Igoh Ogbu
    19. ⁠Maduka Okoye
    20. ⁠Samuel Chukwueze
    21. ⁠Zaidu Sanusi


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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