Super Eagles Camp Bubbles With 21 Players Ahead Friendlies

Twenty-one players have arrived at the Super Eagles’ base at the Bellis Deluxe Hotel in Antalya, Turkey, ahead of the international friendlies against Iran and Jordan.

The Super Eagles kicked off preparations on Tuesday as they opened camp for their upcoming two fixtures.

15 players reported for duty on Tuesday, with Samuel Chukwueze, and Maduka Okoye arriving late in the night.

Ademola Lookman, Igoh Ogbuh, Raphael Onyedika, Akor Adams, Zaidu Sanusi all arrived camp on Wednesday morning.

The three-time African champions will hold their first training session at 4pm local time.

Players In Camp

1. Fisayo Bashiru

2. Iwobi Alex

3. Emmanuel Oluwasegun

4. ⁠Yira Sor

5. ⁠Onuachu Paul

6. ⁠Philip Otele

7. ⁠Semi Ajayi

8. ⁠Moses Simon

9. ⁠Uzoho Francis

10. ⁠Bruno Onyemaechi

11. ⁠Bright Osayi

12. ⁠Frank Onyeka

13. ⁠Adebayo Adeleye

14. ⁠Ademola Lookman

15. ⁠Akor Adams

16. ⁠Chidera Ejuke

17. ⁠Raphael Onyedika

18. ⁠Igoh Ogbu

19. ⁠Maduka Okoye

20. ⁠Samuel Chukwueze

21. ⁠Zaidu Sanusi



