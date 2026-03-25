Super Eagles Camp Bubbles With 21 Players Ahead Friendlies

Twenty-one players have arrived at the Super Eagles’ base at the Bellis Deluxe Hotel in Antalya, Turkey, ahead of the international friendlies against Iran and Jordan.
The Super Eagles kicked off preparations on Tuesday as they opened camp for their upcoming two fixtures.
15 players reported for duty on Tuesday, with Samuel Chukwueze, and Maduka Okoye arriving late in the night.
Ademola Lookman, Igoh Ogbuh, Raphael Onyedika, Akor Adams, Zaidu Sanusi all arrived camp on Wednesday morning.
The three-time African champions will hold their first training session at 4pm local time.
Players In Camp
1. Fisayo Bashiru
2. Iwobi Alex
3. Emmanuel Oluwasegun
4. Yira Sor
5. Onuachu Paul
6. Philip Otele
7. Semi Ajayi
8. Moses Simon
9. Uzoho Francis
10. Bruno Onyemaechi
11. Bright Osayi
12. Frank Onyeka
13. Adebayo Adeleye
14. Ademola Lookman
15. Akor Adams
16. Chidera Ejuke
17. Raphael Onyedika
18. Igoh Ogbu
19. Maduka Okoye
20. Samuel Chukwueze
21. Zaidu Sanusi