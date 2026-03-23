Galatasaray Give Update On Osimhen’s Surgery

Galatasaray have confirmed that their striker Victor Osimhen has successfully undergone surgery.

Osimhen sustained an injury in Galatasaray’s 4-0 defeat to Premier League giants Liverpool at the Anfield last week Wednesday.

The Nigeria international was later diagnosed with a fracture in his right forearm.

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Galatasaray provided an update on the surgery on their official website on Monday afternoon.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Liverpool 1.55 1xBet X Draw 4.88 1xBet Fulham 5.99 1xBet

“Our player Victor Osimhen, who was injured and unable to continue playing in our away match against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, underwent a successful operation today at Maslak Acıbadem Hospital, performed by our club doctor, Op. Dr. Yener İnce,” reads the statement.

The 27-year-old is expected to be sidelined for around four weeks.

Osimhen has registered 19 goals, and seven assists in 29 appearances across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



