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    Celtic Boss Defends Starting Iheanacho After Dundee United Defeat

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Celtic head coach Martin O’Neill has explained the reason behind his decision to start Kelechi Iheanacho in the 2-0 loss Dundee United on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

    O’Neil said Iheanacho’s recent recovery from hamstring problems and strong performances in training warranted his inclusion.

    “Tomas [Cvancara] has been ill all week. He trained yesterday, wasn’t feeling great, so there was no point. And let’s see… Iheanacho, I think he had hamstring problems before,” O’Neill told BBC.

    Read Also:Simeone Talks Up Lookman’s Performance In Atletico’s Defeat To Real Madrid

    “But now, in that aspect, he has done very, very well in training. And, you know, let’s go and see. He might not last the game, but let’s go and see.”

    Iheanacho joined the Hoops on a free transfer last summer.

    He has struggled with injuries since his arrival at the club.


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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